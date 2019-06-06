Jeffrey Wayne Penson, II, age 32, of Aragon, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Penson was born in Rome, Georgia on September 27, 1986, son of Jeffrey Wayne Penson and Sherry Lynn Burt Allmon. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Rev. Donald Penson. Jeffrey was a member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and worked as a pipefitter for the Local Union #72. He loved music, especially playing the guitar, and loved spending time with his children.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Wright Penson; three children, Carolina Rayne Penson, Jameson Blayne Penson and Ashton Layne Penson; his mother, Sherry Allmon (Darren Thompson), Silver Creek; his father, Jeffrey Wayne Penson (Kim), Kingston; sister, Erica Denise Penson, Silver Creek; brother, Justin Dakota Penson, Silver Creek; step-sister, Jeania Champion (Michael), Dalton; step-brother, T. J. Rich (Breann), Kingston; maternal grandparents, Clifford & Sudie Burt; paternal grandmother, Barbara Penson; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Earl Partain, Sr. and the Rev. Donnie Sutton, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Amazing Grace Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 12 until 1:45pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 1:30pm and include: Active: Dakota Penson, T. J. Rich, Josh Penson, Hunter Hilburn, Dalton Dover, Tyler Morgan, Justin Cagle and Rev. Tim Wright. Honorary: Liam Morgan, Everett Hilburn, Kingsley Penson, Grayson Cagle and Easton Cagle.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.