Janice Kay Churchill, age 57, of Rome, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Churchill was born on February 2, 1961 to the late William Olen Barnes and Ophelia Oakes Barnes. Jan was preceded in death by her father, a brother Rev. David Barnes, and sisters Deborah LuEllen and Brenda Blackmon, a special Aunt, Mary Brown; Niece Elizabeth Barnes.

Mrs. Churchill is survived by her husband Edward Churchill, Rome, Sons W.D. (Stacie) Barnes, Tom (Kacie) Burnett ,Rome. Grandchildren Sarah Barnes and Edison Burnett ,Rome. Mother Ophelia Barnes, brother Jerry (Judy) Barnes ,Rome, and a sister Linda Lackey, The Villages, FL. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Churchill was formerly employed by Winthrop Court where she loved all of her residents and co-workers. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She especially loved her family’s Friday night card games where they spent hours playing rummy and Uno together. She attended Faith Missionary Baptist Church where she was a member.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with the Rev. Tracy Dowdy and Micah Gillespie officiating. Interment will follow at Rome Memorial Park. Pallbearers include Jerry Barnes, Ben Cohely, Jacob Cohely, Tracey Dowdy, Trey Hart, and Taylor Vaughn. Family will receive friends Monday from 12 noon till service time.

