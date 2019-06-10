James Benton Peeler, 73, of Calhoun, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at Redmond Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born in Gordon County on March 13, 1946, son of the late Horace and Marie Stanley Peeler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Horace Peeler Jr., and Lee Roy Peeler.

James was a veteran, serving his country in the US Army in Vietnam. He earned several medals and commendations, including a Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/1 Bronze Star, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal w/Device 1960, Combat Infantryman Badge (1st Award), and Expert (Rifle M-16). He was employed with Bowater for 21 years, and the Gordon County Road Department for 11 years. James was a Deacon and member of Russell Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 51 years, Margaret Dianne Peeler; his sons and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Candy Peeler, and Jeffrey Peeler; his daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Tim Richards; his grandchildren, Parker Richards and Ali Richards; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Services to honor the life of James Benton Peeler will be held Tuesday, June 11th at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Blackstock, Rev. Joe Hall, and Rev. Tim Richards officiating. Music will be arranged by Deborah Blackstock. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Park. Pallbearers serving will include Roger Parker, Charles Gentry, Larry Parker, Rick Grizzle, Ronald Fuquea, and David Peeler. Dale Silvers will serve as honorary pallbearer.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, June 10th from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.