Jaime Leigh Cochran Cox, age 41, of Silver Creek, passed away Monday June 17, 2019 in a local hospital.

Jaime was born August 25, 1977, in Floyd County a daughter of Vera Hamilton Cochran, and the late Roger Allen Cochran. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. Jaime was preceded in death by her father, Roger Allen Cochran, brothers, James and Jimmy Cochran.

Survivors include, her children, Austin Blakely, Silver Creek; Ansheligh Cox, Silver Creek; mother, Vera Cochran, Silver Creek; brother, Jarrod (Tonya) Cochran, Cedartown; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday June 21, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Greg Hunter, officiating. Interment will follow in North View Cemetery, in Cedartown. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour.

