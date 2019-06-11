This week, Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will be hosting the Young Scholars Program for rising eighth-grade students from Rome Middle School from Monday, June 10, through Thursday, June 13.

Teachers from Rome City Schools, and instructors and staff from GNTC, are working together to provide a quality, intellectually stimulating summer program. Approximately 55 students from Rome Middle School are spending the week at GNTC engaged in various Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs and tours of the college.

The students that attend the program are nominated by their teachers or principal for their excellent academic performance, outstanding character and positive attitude.

“These are the best and brightest students,” said Frank Pharr, dean of Health Technologies at GNTC. “The students selected for the Young Scholars Program must have good grades and be in the top 20-25% of their class.”

This year’s Young Scholars Program at GNTC focuses on how STEM education relates to various careers. Activities during the week include hands-on learning projects in Process Engineering, Biomedical Engineering and Aerospace Engineering.

“The program is designed for students who have an interest in STEM and they are invited to the camp to continue exploring the STEM fields that they normally wouldn’t get a chance to explore,” said Shanna O’Hara, eighth-grade camp director for the Young Scholars Program.

Through the program, students take part in a variety of hands-on learning activities that provides a head start for the upcoming school year and offers insight into future career opportunities.

Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 12,785 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. With an annual credit enrollment of 7,499 students, GNTC is the largest college in Northwest Georgia. GNTC has an additional enrollment of 5,286 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training, and Georgia Quick Start. For more information about GNTC, visit us at www.GNTC.edu. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.