The Foundation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) awarded scholarships to one qualified student at each of the 27 high schools and five college and career academies in the northwest Georgia region.

GNTC faculty, staff, board members and Foundation Trustees were available at many of the schools to present each scholarship winner with a $500 award to help pay for the expenses of the first year of college.

Resources for the GNTC High School Graduate Scholarships are raised through GNTC employee donations on all six campuses and through annual fundraising events.

The winners of the 2019 GNTC Foundation Scholarships are Morgan Niederhuth, Armuchee HS; Hyson Golden, Calhoun HS; Brady Carney, Calhoun College and Career Academy; Harmony Shaw, Cedartown HS; Kaitlin Minard, Chattooga HS; David Chavez Lara, Coahulla Creek HS; Christopher J. Brockman, Coosa HS; Robin Drew, Dade County HS; Maynor Escobar, Dalton HS; Samuel Moland, Floyd County College and Career Academy; Nathaniel Tate, Gordon Central HS; Bryan Contreras, Gordon County College and Career Academy; Chanler Hysell, Gordon Lee HS; Eric Dumas, Heritage HS; Makinsey Cherie Reynolds, LaFayette HS; Dylan Matthew Simpson, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe HS; Kate Danielle Russell, Model HS; Leydi Ballesteros, Morris Innovative HS; Jasmine McCollumn, Murray County HS; Sydney Stanley, North Murray HS; Derick Densmore, Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy; Priscilla Pimentel, Northwest Whitfield HS; Hannah Jackson, Pepperell HS; Evelyn Fraire, Phoenix HS; Jocelyn Medina, Polk County College and Career; Janet Yepez, Ridgeland HS; David Hayes, Ringgold HS; Peyton Jones, Rockmart HS; Erik Domingo, Rome HS; Payton Woodring, Sonoraville, HS; Montserrath Cruz, Southeast HS; and Bill Ramirez, Trion HS.

“We’re honored to support and encourage high school students in our nine-county service area by providing these scholarships to help further their education,” said Michelle Beatson, GNTC foundation administrator. “Georgia Northwestern is a vital foundation to so many of our high school graduates. This scholarship is aimed at assisting students with the cost of education and to help get them on the road to a successful future.”

The Chattooga High School Alumni Scholarship also was presented to ten students at Chattooga High School this year. This scholarship was made possible by an alum of Chattooga HS. The GNTC Foundation awarded the $250 Chattooga Alumni Scholarships to the following Class of 2019 graduates: Elijah Ard, Courtney Burgess, Destiny Cabe, Kimberley Michelle Chandler, Jacob Lacey, Leigha McKenzie McDaniel, Annie Morgan McGraw, Kristen Ratledge, Alexandria Sydney Mitchell and Ashelyn Watson.

The Foundation at GNTC helps fund academic and support programs at the college throughout the year and has helped thousands of students in the northwest Georgia region attend college.

The Foundation Trustees are Valerie Brown, Whitfield County; Linda Case, Dade County; Jay LeGrande, Polk County; Sherrie Patterson, Murray County; Damon Raines, Walker County; Becky Redd, Gordon County; Mitch Sanford, Whitfield County; Jay Still, Whitfield County; Wil Stiles, Catoosa County, Scott Tucker, Floyd County; Carolyn Walker, Walker County; and Doris White, Walker County.

Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 12,785 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. With an annual credit enrollment of 7,499 students, GNTC is the largest college in Northwest Georgia. GNTC has an additional enrollment of 5,286 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training, and Georgia Quick Start. For more information about GNTC, visit us at www.GNTC.edu. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.