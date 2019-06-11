The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism is adding Friday lunch time hours to the Roman Chariot free shuttle service in downtown Rome to accommodate increased traffic during the summer season. The summer hours are Friday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday hours are 12:00 pm to 11:00 p.m. The new hours will begin this Friday, June 14, 2019.

For free pick-up service, riders should text their location to 706-413-2822. The Roman Chariot will continue to keep the same route. It loops continuously from the Cotton block to the 700 block and into the River District. Riders can request stops at crosswalks and intersections along the route as well as jump on the shuttle during stops.

The Roman Chariot service utilizes six-seat passenger club cars to provide transportation to downtown shopping, restaurants, parking, hotels and The Forum River Center.

The shuttle service is also available to lease for special events in Downtown Rome. When the shuttle is not in use for the public service, it is available for private groups and events.

The vehicles utilized for the shuttle were made possible thanks to the City of Rome and Floyd County. The Downtown Development Authority and BID also offer financial program support. The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism manages the service.

For more information on the Roman Chariot Free Downtown Shuttle, or leasing information for private events, contact Lisa Smith at 706-295-5576.

For a map of the shuttle service route, visit RomeGeorgia.org/Chariot