A public detour open house to discuss the Georgia DOT’s proposed project to replace the bridge on State Route 1 Business/North Main Street over Cedar Creek Tributary in in the city of Cedartown is scheduled for Thursday, June 27 from 5 until 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Cedartown City Hall, located at 201 East Avenue in the city of Cedartown.

Polk County’s residents interested in learning more about the proposed project are encouraged to attend the meeting and express their thoughts and preferences.

“We would like to hear the viewpoints and concerns of all area residents,” says Grant Waldrop, district engineer at the Georgia DOT office in White.

The proposed plans call for replacing the existing bridge over Cedar Creek Tributary with a new structure and new roadway approaches. This bridge was built in 1938 and widened in 1949. It is classified as having an unknown foundation. Due to the age of the bridge and its current conditions, it has been recommended for replacement. The proposed mainline would consist of two 11-foot travel lanes, one 14-foot center turn lane with curb and gutter, and sidewalks. It is anticipated the bridge will be closed to traffic and reconstructed in the existing location with an offsite detour.

This public information open house will provide the public with an opportunity to view the proposed project, ask questions, and comment on it.

“The Georgia DOT strongly believes that since this project is intended to serve the people of Cedartown and Polk County, the ideas and preferences of these people are important and can make a difference in our planning,” Waldrop explains. “This meeting will provide the public with an opportunity to review the proposed project, ask questions, and express their preferences.”

The Open House will be informal and the public is invited to attend any time between 5 and 7 p.m. The meeting site is accessible to persons with disabilities. Accommodations for people with disabilities can be arranged with advance notice by calling Joseph Ciavarro District Planning & Programming Engineer at 678-721-5164phone number.

Written statements will be accepted concerning this project until Thursday, July 11, 2019. Written statements may be submitted to:

Mr. Eric Duff, State Environmental Administrator

Georgia Department of Transportation

Office of Environmental Services

600 West Peachtree Street, NW – 16th Floor

Atlanta, Georgia 30308