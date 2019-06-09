Recently signed southpaw and former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel is tentatively scheduled to start for the Rome Braves Monday night at State Mutual Stadium. On Friday, Keuchel agreed to terms with the Atlanta Braves on a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Atlanta signed the 31-year-old to a Major League deal yesterday afternoon. Keuchel was then optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett where he was originally scheduled to start Saturday night’s game for the Stripers. However, heavy rains throughout the area forced the postponement of that contest and thus delayed his Braves organizational debut.

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound native of Tulsa, OK, was 76-63 with a 3.66 ERA during his seven-year career with the Houston Astros (2012-18). Keuchel has recorded 945 career strikeouts while walking just 343 batters in 1,189.1 innings of work. He won the 2015 American League Cy Young Award after winning a career-best 20 games in 33 starts that season (20-8, 2.48).

Keuchel is a two-time American League All-Star (2015, 2017) and a four-time recipient of the American League Gold Glove Award (2014-16, 2018). He’s entered post-season play with the Astros three times (2015, 2017-18) including helping the club win the World Series in 2017 where he made five post-season starts (2-2, 3.58). Last season with the Astros, Keuchel posted a record of 12-11 along with a 3.74 ERA in 34 regular-season starts.

Originally selected by the Astros in the seventh round of the 2009 draft out of the University of Arkansas, Keuchel made his major league debut with Houston in 2012. He remained with the club until he became a free agent following the conclusion of the 2018 season.