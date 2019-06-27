Coosa Valley Credit Union (CVCU) was once again named a “Best-in-State” credit union by Forbes magazine. This is the second year the Rome-based credit union has made the list. CVCU is one of only five credit unions in Georgia to be recognized by Forbes.

CVCU was selected for the honor following a Forbes’ survey of financial services consumers across the U.S., including those in CVCU’s primary market areas. Survey participants were asked to evaluate credit unions based on the criteria of trustworthiness, digital services, financial advice, branch service and general satisfaction. In addition to being selected as a top credit union in Georgia, this honor also places CVCU amongst only 3.1% of banks and credit unions nationwide who earned the recognition.

“We are proud of this accomplishment and truly humbled that our members recognize the value in what we work hard to provide each day to help them reach their financial goals. We wouldn’t be here without their support, and we will keep working hard to exceed their expectations,” states Andy F. Harris, CVCU’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

About CVCU

With more than $360 million in assets, Coosa Valley Credit Union is among the top 12 largest credit unions in Georgia. It has more than 30,000 members and 100 employees. Founded in 1954 as the General Electric Employees of Rome Federal Credit Union, Coosa Valley Credit Union now provides superior financial services to families, individuals and businesses from allindustries in Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Cobb, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties. Learn more about CVCU at www.mycvcu.org.