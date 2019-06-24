Enid Richardson Andrews Pehrson, age 86, passed away peacefully in to rest on Saturday morning, June 22, 2019 following a long but courageous battle with dementia with her beloved daughter, Susan by her side.

She was born in London, England on August 2, 1933, a daughter of the late Emily Choules Richardson and the late John B. Richardson. Enid remained a British Citizen her entire life even after moving to the United States. She, along with her mother and sister survived the bombing of London during World War II. Her father was serving in the R.A.F. during this time. Her entire family, including her extended family also survived the war.

After the war Enid completed school and became employed by the Swiss Ovaltine Company. She remained in London with her family until she met her first husband, who was serving in the United States Air Force. The two had met on a blind date while he was stationed in England. She met and fell madly in love with Ralph Nelson Andrews, Jr and after he was stationed in South Korea during the Korean Conflict. They corresponded by mail and he asked Enid to marry him in a letter. After she accepted his proposal, he sent the money for her to travel to New York. They then were wed in July 1954 in Louisiana. Together they had two daughters, Susan and Barbara.

Much later she married her second husband, John (Jack) Pehrson. They later moved to Rockmart, Georgia where they owned and operated their International business, JEPCO Bilinear Lasers. Together they traveled the world on business for the company. She made many friends wherever they went. After her husband passed away in 2007, Enid moved in with her daughter, Susan and her “Son” Phil in Cedartown, where she lived until due to her dementia and health she moved in to the Cedar Valley Nursing Health Rehab Center in Cedartown. In addition to her father and mother, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, Ralph N. Andrews, Sr. and John “Jack” V. Pehrson and a step son, Robert Stagnaro & Mae.

Enid Pehrson is survived by her daughters and son in laws, Susan Andrews Cobb & Phil Cobb of Cedartwon and Barbara Andrews Rice & Bill Rice of Athens, GA; her sister, Ann Richardson Robshaw of England; step son, John “Pete” Pehrson of Sonora; 10 grandchildren, a number of great grandchildren and great great grandchildren also survive. Also surviving are a niece and many great nieces and nephews.

Enid was a friend to everyone she met and she never met a stranger. She was loved by all who knew her. She greeted the world with her beautiful smile, which will be greatly missed.

A Memorial service for Enid Pehrson will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, June 29, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. from the Calvary Assembly of God Church of Cedartown with Dr. Jerry Buttrum officiating. A meal will be provided by the church following the service. Everyone is invited to attend and stay for fellowship in Enid’s memory.

The family wishes to extended their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to each staff member of Cedar Valley Nursing and Rehab for the excellent care and love shown to their Mother and loved one. May God Bless each one.

