Edna Helms age 71 of Centre passed away Saturday June 8th at Cave Spring Manor.

Funeral services will be 2 PM Monday June 10th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eugene Burgess officiating, burial will follow in Barnard Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 PM Monday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers include Rob Rau, Mark Fraas, David Walker, Chase Walker, Mark Dodd, Chad Winkles and Tim Gifford.

Survivors include daughters, Stacie (Mark) Fraas of Centre and Jennifer (Rob) Rau of Acworth, Ga.; sister, Shelby (Don) Walker of Centre; grandchildren, Sarah Fraas and Brett Rau; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Helms; sister, Shirley Norton and an infant daughter.

Mrs. Helms was a native of Cherokee County and the daughter of the late J D and Gladys Coheley and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

The family will accept flowers, or memorials may be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church.

