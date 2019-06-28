Darlene Salmon, age 59, of Trion formerly of Rome passed away Wednesday June 26, 2019, after a short illness.

Darlene was born July 19, 1959, in Atlanta, a daughter of the late George Salmon, Jr. and the late, Mary Lorine Woodard Henderson. Darlene was preceded in death by sisters, Debra Lynn Salmon, and Neisa Ann Salmon.

Survivors include her son, Michael Dewayne Acker, Jr. step father, Ricky Henderson, sister, Tina Marie Huckaby, brother, Jason Henderson, number of grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.m. Friday June 28, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Alan Fuller, officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:30 P.M. until the service hour, on Friday at Good Shepherd Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.

Pallbearers include, Cliff Henderson, Michael Henderson, Phil Alread, Jason Henderson, Gary Garrett.

Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.