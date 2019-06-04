This week DeKalb County Drug Task Force Agents responded to assist the National Park Service after illegal drugs were found in a vehicle after a stop near Alabama Highway 35.

At around 6 PM a National Park Service Officer conducted a stop of a suspicious vehicle that was occupied by 4 subjects.

During the stop consent was granted and a search was conducted on the vehicle resulting in the finding of the following 121 Ecstasy Pills (MDMA), Marijuana, a Handgun, digital scales, and an undisclosed amount of US currency.

Deonquavious De’Shawn Williams (24 of Cedartown, Ga) was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

This case is still on going and further charges could be pending.

From WEIS radio