Brian Kent Meyer, age 59 of Rome passed away Friday June 21, 2019 in a local hospital.

Brian was born September 4, 1959, in Nashville, Ga. a son of the late Louis Meyer, and Esteene Van Meter Meyer. Brian loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, and loved to cook, he was a family man, and a simple man. He was preceded in death by , brother, Gary Dale Meyer, sister, Syliva Sutherland.

Survivors include his son, Brian J. (Jonina) Meyer, Centre, Al; grandchild, Briley Meyer, sisters, Iris Lucas, Rome; Ivey Weatherby Rome; Merry Meyer, Rome; Anita Couch, Armuchee; several nieces and nephews also survive.

A visitation will be held from 7 until 9 p.m. on Thursday June 27, at the River Room at the Hawthorne Suites, 100 West Second Ave. Rome, Ga. 30161.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165, has charge of arrangements.