From a Tiger to a Wolf, Brent Tucker is hoping to continue his winning streak as Rome High School’s new Head Coach for baseball.

Tucker is moving to Rome High after serving as head coach for 12 years at Ringgold High School. The 2019- 2020 season marks Tucker’s 26th year as a coach, a feat not many people can boast.



After playing baseball in college for four years, two years at Chattanooga State and two years at Shorter University, Tucker knew that his calling was to teach baseball to other young athletes, and to do it well.



With an overall record of 369 wins to 146 losses, eight Region Championships (with five of those taking place back to back), two-time State Runner-Up, ten straight 20-plus wins in a season, two-time State Coach of the Year, and eight-time Region Coach of the Year, Tucker hopes to lead the Wolves to victory for the 2019-2020 season.

During his time at Ringgold High, Tucker helped to send over of his 60 athletes to college on scholarships, and three of his players have been drafted to play at a higher level.

In search of a new challenge, Tucker decided to try his hand at helping Rome High to continue their winning ways.

“We had a lot of success at Ringgold for the 12 years that I was there, and I hope to do the same here,” said Tucker.



“I absolutely love the atmosphere of Rome,” he continued. “Dr. Holland, Coach Reid and Coach Harris didn’t even have to convinced me; I just knew I was ready for another challenge.”