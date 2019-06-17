Funeral Service for Brenda Faye Kennedy Davis, 72, of Piedmont will be Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Northside Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Gardner, the Rev. Chris Naugher, and the Rev. Jerry Pike officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Thompson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Davis passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at her home. Survivors include her loving husband of 47 years, Bill Davis; daughter, Stephanie Naugher (Chris); grandchildren, Sadie Camille Naugher and Christopher Brooks Naugher; sisters, Martha Kaufman and Janice Barnwell (Bill); sister-in-law, Kay Evans (Larry); and many nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be David Evans, Ronnie Reaves, Daniel Haney, Jody Fortenberry, Jack Spears, and Alan Ledbetter. Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Webb, Paul Formby, Billy Reynolds, Billy Ray Gunnells, David Pope, David Floyd, Eric Shaddix, Corey Evans, Jacob Evans, Logan Shaddix, and Van Walker. Mrs. Davis was born in Anniston and was a lifelong resident of Piedmont. She was a faithful member of Northside Baptist Church. She enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren who were the love of her life. Mrs. Davis was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was preceded in death by her mother, Vera Kennedy NeSmith; father, James Kennedy; step-father, Hershell NeSmith; sister, Patricia Hall; brother, Eddie Kennedy; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Carmie and Kathleen Davis. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Piedmont Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 333, Piedmont, AL 36272 or to Venecia’s Foundation, 108 N Center Ave, Piedmont, AL 36272. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Angela Payne and Randi Green with Amedisys Hospice.