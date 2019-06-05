Earlier this week the Georgia DNR was disptached to the scene of a boating accident on the River River at Brushy Branch in western Floyd County.

Reports said that two vessels that were traveling in opposite directions collided. One of the boaters were flown to Erlanger in Chattanooga with serious injuries. Another person was transported to Floyd Medical Center where he was later released.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday.

DNR will continue the investigation that will likely take several weeks to complete.