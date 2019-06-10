Billy Frank Fuqua, 76, Rome, Georgia passed away June 5th, 2019 after a courageous battle with Cancer

Born January 21, 1943 in Cherokee County, Alabama, he was the son of the late Virgil H. and Ethel W. Fuqua.

He spent majority of his life residing in Rome, Ga. He worked for Cook’s Pest Control for 16 years until his retirement in 1998. Prior to that, he worked for B&H Exterminating Company and as a Car Salesman for many years.

Mr. Fuqua was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide football fan and enjoyed watching and traveling to Nascar races.

Mr. Fuqua was predeceased by his parents Virgil and Ethel Fuqua; a daughter Cynthia Y. Fuqua; a brother Johnnie Fuqua; and 3 sisters Nellie Fuqua, Helen Free and Jeanette Chapman.

Mr. Fuqua is survived by a daughter Christie L. Fuqua; granddaughter Cynthia “Baley” Fuqua; 2 great granddaughters Ansley and Paislee Fuqua; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Per Mr. Fuqua’s request, he will be cremated. A private Memorial will be held at a later date.