Beverly “Paige” Cook, 51, of Cartersville, GA passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Paige was born February 7, 1968 in Marietta Georgia to Mrs. Shirley Evans Radford and the late Mr. Claude Henry Radford.

Paige was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved being BeBe to her grandchildren. Paige had a smile that would light up a room and never met a stranger. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Paige is preceded in death by her father, Claude Henry Radford, and grandparents; Adeline and Clifford Evans and Lecie and Frank Radford.

She is survived by her two sons; Erin Radford and Corey Cook, grandchildren; Aubrey, Kyli, and Bryson, mother, Shirley Radford, sister, Phyllis Radford and brother, Darrell Radford, special niece and nephew, Brandon and Brooke Radford.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted for Ms. Cook in the chapel of Owen Funeral Home at eleven o’clock in the morning on Saturday, June 8, 2019 with the Rev. Josh Parker officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be: Eric Priest, Keith Williams, Billy Pruitt, Tim Evans and Jimmy Landrum. Interment will follow the service at Sunset Memory Gardens, Cartersville.

The family will receive friends Friday June 7, 2019 from six o’clock in the evening until eight at Owen Funeral Home.

