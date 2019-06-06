Berry College announced on Thursday their plans to build a hotel adjacent to the Rome Tennis Center.

Director of Public Relations Chris Kozelle said that the college has engaged with Hotel Equities, which works with a number of top-tier hotel brands.

She added that a “best-in-class branded hotel” would open on the southeast corner of the property would open in 2021. The hotel is expected to have between 90 and 100 rooms.

An announcement on what hotel would be built is expected within the next few months.

While nothing has been confirmed, it has been long rumored that Berry College would use its students in the work student-work program to staff the hotel.

City Manager Sammy Rich is quoted to say that “hopefully this will lead to other development opportunities in and around the tennis center and over to Mount Berry Mall.”