Baxter Stanley, age 95 of Gordon County, died Friday, June 7 in Gordon Health and Rehab after an extended illness.

Baxter was born in Whitfield County, September 29, 1923, a son of the late Bill Stanley and Addie Carroll Stanley. Also, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lee Cudd Stanley; two brothers, Virgil and Bo Stanley, sisters, Martha, Learnie, Daffie, and Wincie; and several nieces and nephews.

Baxter is survived by two sons, Harold Stanley and his wife, Sara, Donald Stanley and wife, Yvette; one daughter, Wanda Walker; two brothers, Benny Stanley and his wife Louise, Charlie Stanley and his wife, Dorothy; sisters, Willie Hazlewood, Mossie Cooie, and Mable Holbrook; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Monday, June 10 at the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with the Reverends Dwaine Shadix and Jared Raines officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 8:00 PM, Sunday, June 9. Burial will be in Gordon Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers are Michael Hazlewood, Kendall Stanley, David Raines, Derek Stanley, Jacob Hammontree, and B.H. Williams. They are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:45 AM

Monday.

Thomas Funeral Home has charge of arrangements for the services of Baxter

Stanley.