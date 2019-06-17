Barbara Gene Hazelwood, 79, of Cartersville, GA passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born in Lindale, GA on July, 1, 1939 to the late Mr. Henry “Ag” Fritz and Mrs. Katie Helton Fritz.

Barbara was a devoted mother who loved her three sons. She loved gardening, bird watching and her cat, Peepie. She will be truly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Barbara is preceded in death by her sons; Marvin Gary Hazelwood and Ray Dean Hazelwood, her parents, sisters: Evelyn Broome and Doris Green, brothers; Clyde and Charles “Bud” Fritz.

She is survived by her son, Hank (Donna) Hazelwood, daughter-in-law, Carolyn Hazelwood, grandchildren; Zachary(Stephanie) and Cory (Victoria) Hazelwood, great grandchildren; Anna and Boone Hazelwood. Many nieces and nephews also survive to cherish her memory.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, June 29, 2019 at eleven o’clock in the morning at Cassville Cemetery with Rev. Harvey Bishop and Mr. Jeff Green officiating.

Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Drive, Cartersville, GA is honored to serve the Hazelwood Family in this difficult time.