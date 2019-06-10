The Georgia State Patrol has cited an Alabama teen in connection with a deadly accident in Chattooga County that happened in May.

The accident on Highway 48 on Lookout Mountain took the lives of three Alabama family members and sent a six-year-old boy to the hospital with serious injuries. The fiery crash happened shortly before 11 PM on May 4th after sixteen-year-old Allen Scott Langston crossed the center line and struck a vehicle head-on being driven by Christian Dongsoo Park , age forty-one of Madison, Alabama.

Park, along with his wife and four-year-old son were all killed in the accident.

Langston was cited by the Georgia State Patrol for three counts of vehicular homicide along with other driving violations in connection with the accident.

From AM 1180