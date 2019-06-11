AdventHealth Gordon was recently recognized by Healthgrades, a leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, with the 2019 Patient Safety Excellence Award and the 2019 Outstanding Patient Experience Award. AdventHealth Gordon received both honors in 2017 and 2018 as well.

“Earning this recognition is an honor for our hospital,” said Pete Weber, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon. “Our focus will always be to consistently provide exceptional patient safety and patient experience to each person and family we care for.”

AdventHealth Gordon is among 460 other hospitals across the nation to receive the Patient Safety Excellence Award, placing the organization in the top 10 percent of all short-term acute care hospitals reporting patient safety data.

Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient hospitals must demonstrate excellent performance in safety provided for patients in the Medicare population. This is measured using 14 patient safety indicators. Healthgrades also reviews the ‘retained foreign object’ indicator, and hospitals that report even one of these negative events are ineligible for the award.

AdventHealth Gordon is also among the 434 hospitals to receive the Outstanding Patient Experience Award, ranking them in the top 15 percent of hospitals in the nation for patient experience.

Healthgrades evaluates patient experience performance by applying a scoring methodology to nine patient experience measures, using data collected from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey of the hospital’s own patients. Survey questions focus on topics ranging from nurse and doctor communication with patients to factors such as cleanliness and noise levels.