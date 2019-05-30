Willard Bowden, age 84, passed away on Monday, May, 27th, 2019. Mr. Bowden was born on November 27, 1934 in Vincent, AL, son of the late Clarence Bowden and Alice “Zebra” Galloups Bowden. Mr. Bowden proudly served his country in the Unites States Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Tip Top Poultry in Marietta, GA, after thirty years of dedicated employment as a Plant Manager. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and going to the mountains with his best friend Tim Davis and tinkering with his antique cars. He was of the Baptist faith and a proud member of New Light Baptist Church in Acworth, GA. Mr. Bowden is preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty-eight years, Frances Louise Bowden; sisters, Virginia Lambert, Ruth Bowden; brother, Lee Bowden. Survivors include his sons, Dennis “Keith” Bowden, Timothy (Tina) Bowden, Wesley Bowden and William Bowden; daughter, Theresa (Michael) Hubert; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews and Best Friend, Tim Davis. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at twelve-thirty in the afternoon on Wednesday, the 5th of June, 2019 in the chapel of Owen Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Goodman officiating. Interment will immediately follow in the GA National Cemetery at two o’clock in the afternoon. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o’clock in the evening until eight on Tuesday, the 4th of June, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Light Baptist Church, 345 Thompson Farm Lane, Acworth, GA 30102. Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to post tributes and sign the on-line register. Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Dr., Cartersville, GA 30120 has charge of the arrangements.