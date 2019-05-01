A Walker County business was raided by immigration officials and other law enforcement agencies on Tuesday afternoon. Federal officials claim that the owner of Aztec Framing had amassed a fortune by employing illegal immigrants.

Juan Antonio Perez, the owner of Aztec Framing on LaFayette Road in Rossville, is an illegal alien himself, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials. Perez and his wife have been living in the United State illegally for many years, and have built a successful business with locations in Rossville, Cartersville and Hixon, Tennessee. Perez is believed to be employing nearly 200 illegal aliens and profiting off of their low pay.

Perez has a large collection of high-dollar vehicles and several homes in Northwest Georgia, including a home that Perez described as his “fun house.” Federal authorities say that Perez kept that house in Kingston, Georgia as a place to store his vehicles and spend time with “women other than his wife.”

All of Perez’s properties are under investigation for harboring illegal immigrants for commercial advantage and private financial gain.

The GBI says they did assist in a raid at the Cartersville location as well.

From (WTVC / AM 1180)