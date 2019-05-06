Armuchee High senior Kayla Hutcherson and Coosa High senior Lillian Chesnut have been recognized as 2019 Georgia Scholars, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced today. Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life. Students eligible for Georgia Scholar recognition are high school seniors who exhibit excellence in all phases of school life, community activities and at home.

Georgia Scholars are students who have carried exemplary course loads during their four years of high school; who performed excellently in all courses; who successfully participated in interscholastic events at their schools and in their communities; and who have assumed active roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools. Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for his or her diploma.

“The 2019 Georgia Scholars exemplify our mission of educating the whole child,” Woods said in a release. “They are well-rounded students who have engaged with a wide array of educational opportunities – from traditional classroom learning to community service. I congratulate each of these students and wish them well as they embark on their next steps after high school.”

The program is coordinated by GaDOE’s Excellence Recognition office and through local coordinators in each public school system and private schools throughout the state.

