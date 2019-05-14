Thomas Cecil Burton, age 85, of Fairmount, passed away Saturday May 11th in the Gordon Health Care Center.

Thomas was born July 12, 1933 in Gordon County, son of the late Harvey Sylvester Burton and Nina Shope Burton. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Korean War. Thomas was a self-employed residential home builder prior to his retirement.

He was a member of the Morningstar Masonic Lodge #349, the Scottish Rite, and the Yaarab Shrine Temple.

Survivors include his daughter, Darlene Patterson; stepdaughter, Amanda Ruddell; one brother, Charlie Burton; one sister, Ilene Goble Bowman. One granddaughter, Chelsea Patterson and one step-grandson, Syd Ruddell. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced later.

