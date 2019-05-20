Stevie “Cornbread” Jenkins, age 40, of Shannon passed away Friday May 17, 2019.

Stevie was born on April 12, 1979 to Steven Gregory Jenkins and Darlene Hunt Jenkins.

Survivors include sons: Joseph Jenkins, Timmy Jenkins, and Ray Jenkins; parents: Steven and Darlene Jenkins; sisters: Julie Jenkins, Christy Danford, and Robin Danford; nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. on Thursday May 23, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, with Rev. William Ford officiating. Interment will follow in Scott Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave Rome GA. 30165.

Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.