Nick Glenn Brannon, 27 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after reports said he took money from a elderly woman to do work, but never completed it.

Reports said that the woman gave Brannon an advance of $5,900 on November 3rd to do work for her but never returned after getting the money.

Brannon is charged with felony theft by conversion, conversion of payments for real property improvements and exploitation and intimidation of the elderly.