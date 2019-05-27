Summer is right around the corner. While this usually brings to mind thoughts of cold swimming pools on a sweltering day, vacations to the beach, and chasing the slushy truck down the street, it can also bring to mind higher power bills, gas prices, and daycare expenses. Don’t give yourself a headache thinking about those higher bills because we’ve got some tips to help you save this summer.

Power bills can be brutal during the summer. Here are a few tips for keeping your cooling costs down.

Set the thermostat to the best temperature. 78 degrees is the best setting during hot months.

Keep the filter clean.

Close blinds and drapes to keep the sun out.

Use ceiling fans or portable fans to keep the air circulating.

Turn the air off & open the windows if it’s a nice day outside!

Do you cringe when filling up at the pump? Gas is expensive, but you’ve got to get to work, get the kids to ballet lessons and ball practice, and maybe, just maybe, even sneak a vacation in somewhere. While it may seem impossible, there are ways to save on gas this summer too.

Drive slower. I’m not talking 15 in a 55 (unless you like getting honked at and/or having unsavory words thrown your way). Driving just 5 mph slower can reduce your fuel consumption by 7%.

Drop extra weight. This is a no-brainer. Are you driving around with heavy boxes in the trunk that you keep forgetting about? Take ‘em out. The heavier the car, the more gas you use.

Check your air filter (look familiar?). Replacing your car’s dirty air filter can improve your mileage up to 10%.

Use cruise control if you have it. Keeping at a constant speed means you’re accelerating less, which means you’re using less gas.

Pick a few of these tips and see how much you can save!