The City of Rome Water and Sewer Department has just closed a portion of Branham Ave. SW to repair a sewer main that was damaged due to multiple floods. The portion of road that is closed spans from the trail head parking located at the corner of Branham Ave. SW and S. Broad St. to the mausoleum entrance on Branham Ave. Detour signs will direct traffic around the street closure to Myrtle St. and Pennington Ave. for vehicle access to area businesses and residences.



Repairs are expected to take about a week. The water and sewer department initially discovered a small sinkhole during inspection of the sewer line and covered the area with steel plates. In order to make the needed repairs, crews will need to dig out and rebuild the area. The road will reopen once repairs are complete.

For questions, contact the water and sewer department at 706-236-4560.