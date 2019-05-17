The Rome Noon Optimist Club along with several other local civic clubs hosted the annual Respect For Law Awards this week.

Sgt. Smith presented the award for the Rome Police Department’s honoree, PFC David McGuire. Officer McGuire was instrumental in keeping the Safe Seat Initiative going during the past year by going through the car seat applications, conducting interviews, teaching education classes and proper car seat installation.

He took personal interest in the program devoting his time to the safety of children in the City of Rome and Floyd County. For these reasons, he received this years award.

PFC McGuire was not able to attend the ceremony due to a traffic accident he was involved in that day, but said “he was greatful for the award”.