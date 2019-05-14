The Rome Police Department is currently experiencing community concerns about the operations of Off Road Vehicles on public roadways. Operation of an off road vehicle in the roadway is prohibited and may result in the operator receiving traffic fines as well as having the vehicle impounded. If the operator is a juvenile, the parent or guardian may be susceptible to formal charges.

We are attempting to gain voluntary compliance; however we need your help in educating your friends, family, and children about the dangers of improper operation of an off road vehicle. It is recommended to follow these safety precautions in order to enjoy the great outdoors: wear the appropriate safety equipment, conduct a vehicle inspection, refrain from the consumption of alcohol, one rider only unless it is a UTV, and be vigilant of your surroundings.

According to O.C.G.A. 40-7-3, the term “off-road vehicle” means any motorized vehicle designed for or capable of cross-country travel on or immediately over land, water, snow, ice, marsh, swampland, or other natural terrain and not intended for use predominantly on public roads. It includes, but is not limited to, four-wheel drive or low-pressure tire vehicles, two-wheel vehicles, amphibious machines, ground effect or air cushion vehicles, and any other means of transportation deriving power from any source other than muscle or wind…

Remember……… 1) Operation on public roadway is restricted The operation of an off road vehicle on a public roadway is restricted. The operator must have valid registration, must have valid insurance, must have a horn, must have head-tail-and brake lights, must have a helmet, and the operator must possess a valid driver’s license. 1) Ride on Designated Trails Don’t ride your ATV anywhere but a designated riding area. Not only is this for the safety of others and prevents unnecessary wear and tear to your machine, but it’s also being a good steward of the sport. Ride where it’s legal and where you have permission to be! Don’t trespass.