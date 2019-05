Hosea Mac Henderson Jr, 34 of Rome, was arrested after he allegedly attacked a 32 year-old man with a machete.

Reports said that Henderson raised the machete toward the man in at attempt to strike him.

Police went on to state that Henderson threatened to burn the victim once he is released from jail.

The incident occurred at a location on East 16th Street.

Henderson is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts and probation violation.