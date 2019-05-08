In a called board meeting, the RCS board met to implement a plan for the 2019-2020 school year regarding the transition of the use of city buses as a method transportation for RCS students.

In response to the latest federal budget and at the recommendation of Superintendent Louis Byars, the system is planning to purchase 35 new buses.

For comparison purposes, these numbers reflect operating these buses for four hours per day. In addition to purchasing 35 buses (to be presented at the May 14, 2019 board meeting), this plan includes the transition of the system’s drivers from the Rome Transit Department and the hiring and training of new drivers. Central Office administrators will also begin working on a plan for housing the buses, as well as other logistical items of business. Costs for transportation expenses will be added to the FY20 budget to accomplish these tasks.

One message that the Board and Superintendent Byars wanted to make clear is that the school has been working to address this change in transportation policy. “Driver recruitment and training is already underway and leadership has started working on a way to provide buses that aid in getting students to and from school”, said Byars. “The safety of our students as they travel to and from school is a priority of our system.”