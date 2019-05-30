Rome City Schools confirmed this week that the new 6th grade academy has been placed on hold until further notice.

The 6th grade academy was part of the ELOST vote in 2017. The new indoor football practice facility and college and career academy is still on as planned.

School officals said that the 6th grade academy is much needed due to the size of the student population at each of the elementary schools.

One person close to the situation told CVN that they were told it could be three years before the 6th grade academy would be working. Rome City Schools did not comment on the time frame.

Funds for the ELOST project began just two months ago. The football practice facility and college and career academy broke ground before funds began to roll in two months ago.

Main Elementary School also began early with the opening expected this school year. The consolidation of North Heights Elementary (where the 6th grade academy will go) and Main Elementary Schools is expected to go on without issues.

The fate of the North Heights building and what will happen if the project stays on hold for years is uncertain.