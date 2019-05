After much feedback from the community, Rome City Commissioners changed their plan on the proposed parking laws that were set to go into effect this week.

On Monday, commissioners voted 5-2 to extend the parking limit from 2 to 3 hours for customers.

The time also changed from 8 am until 8 pm to 8 am to 6 pm Monday through Saturday.

Commissioners Evie McNiece and Jamie Doss voted against the change.