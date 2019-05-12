Rome Braves RHP Kurt Hoekstra and RHP Lukas Young have been promoted to High-A Florida from Single-A Rome. In corresponding moves, RHP Matt Hartman and RHP William Woodshave been transferred to Single-A Rome from Extended Spring Training.

Hoekstra, 25, had four saves and a 0.59 ERA in 12 relief appearances for the Rome club this season. He’d recorded 26 strike outs while walking just five in 15.1 innings of work. The Michigan native was originally selected by the Braves in the 21st round of the 2015 draft out of Western Michigan. Young, 22, had not allowed a run in 11 relief appearances for the Rome Braves this season. He’d converted five of six save opportunities, ranking him tied for third among South Atlantic League relievers. The Mobile, Ala, native was selected by the Red Sox in the 21st round of the 2017 draft of out the University of Mobile. He was signed as a free agent by the Braves in January. The Rome roster has 25 active players and 2 injured.