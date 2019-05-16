The Rome Area Council for the Arts will sponsor a three- day workshop series for rising high school juniors and seniors that will focus on growing the student’s skill and passion for the art of graphic design. RACA is requesting each high school in the Rome and Floyd County Area submit the name of one or two students they feel meets the specified qualifications for the program. Students must be a rising junior or senior who has shown some previous skill or ability with graphic design and has a genuine desire to learn about the methodology, theory, application, software navigation and career opportunities in the field.

Students will be required to attend all three sessions of the series, which will take place on consecutive Saturdays beginning October 12th at

Darlington School. Each session will last 6 hours, from 9am to 3pm, and lunch is provided. Nomination forms can be found on RACA’s website: romearts.org. All tuition fees will be covered by RACA. Acceptance to the program is subject to space availability.

“ We received wonderful feedback from our participants last year and feel strongly that this program meets our mission of impacting our community through the arts. This intensive will give students the one on one instruction they need to possibly turn their skills in graphic design into a career “ said Mandy Maloney, RACA’s Executive Director. “We are honored to partner with the team at V3 Magazine and Darlington School to offer such an amazing opportunity.”

This project will also provide a competitive opportunity for the participants, with top prize being the cover of the December 2019 issue of V3 Magazine. For more information, please contact Mandy Maloney at 706-250- 1ART or email at [email protected] You can also read and see photos in our feature write-up from last year here: https://readv3.com/2018/11/raca/