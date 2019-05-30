Roma Melton, age 89 of Calhoun, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Redmond Regional Medical Center.

Roma was born on November 28, 1929 in Avery County, North Carolina to the late Hobert Burleson and Clara Hughes Burleson. In addition to her parents, Roma was also preceded in death by her husband, Caleb Melton. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Calhoun.

Roma is survived by: two sons, Steven Melton of St. Louis, MO and David Melton of Calhoun; daughter, Becky Melton of Columbia, MO; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Thomas Funeral Home oversees the arrangements for Roma Melton, age 89 of Calhoun.