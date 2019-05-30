Rickey Allan Thacker, 61, of Cartersville died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Rome.

Born on March 24, 1958, Rickey was the safety director at Trinity Rail in Cartersville until his retirement in 2009. He was preceded in death by his Father Raymond “RM” Thacker.

Survivors include his wife, Marcia Smith Thacker; Mother Willie Ruth (Bill) Thacker Fair; Brother Mickey Ray Thacker; his daughter Emily Thacker Fowler, step-daughter Amy Schaffer (husband Chris); his step- son, Scott Otting (wife Cindy); six grandchildren; his uncle, Ray Thacker; his sister-in-law & brother-in-law, Janet & Jimmy Paige; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, May 31st at Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the chapel of Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Reverend David Baker officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mickey Thacker, Andrew Thacker, Tom Fusco, Scott Otting, Chris Shaffer, Cash Shaffer, Wayne Thacker, Olin Floyd, Michael Chatman and Tony Milam.

Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Rickey Allan Thacker; please visit www.parnickjenningsfuneral.com to share memories and to post tributes.