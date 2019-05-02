The Board of Directors of Greater Community Bank has named veteran banker Rhonda Wallace as Vice President Greater Banking.

Wallace will be responsible for the continued growth of the community bank’s professional and commercial banking efforts. The longtime Synovus executive has more than 35 years of banking experience and served as Vice President and a local market leader for Synovus from 2001 until 2019.

“Rhonda is a strong leader with extensive knowledge of not only our vibrant Floyd County market but the evolving needs of today’s professional leaders,” Greater Community Bank’s President and CEO David J. Lance said. “With her high level of energy and motivation, as well as depth of experience, we could not be more proud to welcome her to the Greater Community team.”

A graduate of the Capstone Institution as a Certified Mortgage Specialist and a Certified Private Client Accredited Advisor, Wallace has worked in many roles during her impressive banking career, for both start-ups as well as regional banks. She has also served on the Floyd County Commission for the past eight years, and as chairman for 2017 and 2018. She currently serves on numerous committees, including, the Airport Commission, Chair of the Water Department, Admin and Finance Committee, and 2017 SPLOST project planning, just to name a few.

She currently serves as Treasurer of the Children’s Open Door Home, member and past president of the Rome Exchange Club, member of the Coosa Valley Fair and Chair of the Cheerleading Spirit Night, member of the Greater Rome Chamber of Commerce, member of Floyd Healthcare Resource and Management Boards, past chair of the Adult and Student Leadership Rome programs, member of the Republican Women’s Group, and member of the Republican Party of Rome/Floyd County.

Ms. Wallace has been the recipient of several honors, including the Heart of the Community Award, Wesley Johnson Leadership Award of Merit, Woman of Excellence Award, and James B. Turner Humanitarian Award. The first female president of the Rome Exchange Club, she was awarded the Millard Beckham Outstanding Club President Award. Ms. Wallace was also the first recipient of the Ambassador of the Year Award from the Chamber of Commerce.