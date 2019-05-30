Memorial Service with military honors for Rev. Randy Edward Young, 68, formerly of Piedmont will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Pike and the Rev. Adam Ragsdale officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Mr. Young passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his home. Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Regina Young; children, Tiffany Young (Jeff Simmons) of Gadsden and Chad (Kari) Young of Glencoe. Two grandchildren, Nathan Young and Wes Simmons; and his fur baby, Paisley Anne. Mr. Young spent most of his life in the Piedmont area pastoring local churches and Retired from SCT Yarns with 23 years of service. He served in the US Navy and later on as a Chaplain in the Army Reserve. He was active in Dixie Youth Baseball in his younger years and was an avid University of Alabama fan. Mr. Young was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward (Bobby) and Edna Young; his brother Kevin Young and a grandson, Seth Kirkland Young. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Safe Harbor Church of God c/o SKY Ministries at , 691 Pleasant Valley Rd, Rainbow City, AL 35906; or Catalyst Community Church Missions, 1707 Reid Circle, Gadsden, AL 35903.