Rev. Hubert Riley Huggins, 75, of Resaca, GA died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Redmond Regional Medical Center, following several years of declining health. He was born in Dalton, GA on August 7, 1943, son of the late George Franklin and Azzie Estell Bagley Huggins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Stacey Huggins; his step-father, Clarence E. Bryson; a brother, Arlen Huggins; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lola and Marshall Kilgore, Linda Cornutt, and Janie and Terry Keith; a grandchild, Christopher Robinette; and three great-grandchildren.

Rev. Huggins was a retired minister. He was a member of the Shannon Church of God of Prophecy for 60 years.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Martha Ann George Huggins; his son, Neal Huggins; his daughters and sons-in-law, Jeanette and Mark Benning, Renee and Frank Robinette, and Elizabeth and Larry Peterson; fifteen grandchildren; thirty-nine great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; brothers and sister-in-law, Roy and Beverly Bryson, and Edgar Bryson; brother-in-law, Bill Cornutt; sister-in-law, Grace Huggins; and nieces and nephews.

Services to honor the life of Rev. Hubert Riley Huggins will be held Saturday, May 4th at 1:00 PM from West Rome Church of God of Prophecy, 94 Huffaker Road, Rome, GA, with Rev. Wayne Hall officiating. The body will lie in state at the church on Saturday from 12:00 PM until the service hour. Music will be arranged by Ricky Aldridge. Burial will follow in Chandler Cemetery. Pallbearers are Landen Robinette, Riley Robinette, Mason McDaniel, Doug Payne, Ray Payne, Jason McDaniel, and Kris Ezell. Honorary pallbearers are Mark Benning, Frank Robinette, Larry Peterson, Stevie Ware, and Joshua Benning.

The family will receive friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Friday, May 3rd from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.