The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center will host a Residential Household

Hazardous Waste and Electronics Collection Event at the Recycling Center in West Rome at 412 Lavender Drive. The event will be Saturday, May 18th, from 9 am – 3 pm.



Please call the Center at 706-291-5266 by 5 pm Friday for an appointment. The event will be limited to the first 360 appointments.



Items collected typically include paint, oil, pesticides and herbicides along with computers and monitors, laptops, televisions, dvrs, and stereos.