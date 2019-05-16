Redmond Regional Medical Center has been awarded an ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. This designation recognizes Redmond’s efforts to protect patients from harm and to provide safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harm to patients in their care.

“We know our patients expect Redmond to provide them safe, high quality care and we work very hard to make sure we do exactly that,” said John Quinlivan, CEO of Redmond Regional Medical Center. “The Leapfrog ‘A’ rating marks us among the best hospitals in the country and further validates that our patients can expect the safest and best care at Redmond.”

“To be recognized nationally as an ‘A’ hospital is an accomplishment the whole community should take pride in,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Hospitals that earn an ‘A’ grade are making it a priority to protect patients from preventable medical harm and error. We congratulate hospital leaders, board members, staff, volunteers and clinicians who work so hard to earn this A.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

Redmond was awarded an ‘A’ grade when Leapfrog announced grades for the spring 2019 update. To see Redmond’s full grade details, and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.