The 3rd Annual Rome Pup-a-Palooza was held today on National Dog Park Day at the new Rome-Floyd Dog Park. The Cinco de Mayo themed event offered a full afternoon of activities to include frisbee and ball throw areas, dog pools, door prizes, vendors, pet services, and a microchip and vaccine clinic.



The event attracted a huge turn out with an estimated 400 dogs in attendance. Only 18 dogs were turned away because their owners did not have proof of their dog’s rabies vaccination; and half of the dogs turned away were vaccinated on-site. The P.A.W.S. mobile vet offered low cost vaccines and microchips and generated $4,500 in under four hours. Over 200 people signed up for the dog park email list to stay informed on dog park news.



“We were overwhelmed by the attendance and extremely pleased that we did not have one single incident at today’s event,” said Brice Wood, associate planner for the City of Rome and one of the event coordinators.

The City of Rome Planning Department coordinated the annual event with support from event partners to include: ARF – Animal Rescue Foundation of Rome/Floyd Co. GA, Culbreath, Carr, Watson Animal Clinic, Downtown Dog, Diggin’ It Dogs, Floyd Felines, Floyd County Humane Society, Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism, Jerusalem Grill, Kona Ice, Lake City & Acworth Animal Hospital, P.A.W.S., PetSense, Starbucks, and WetPetz.