Each and every day, our first priority is to protect all students, staff, and guests from harm in Floyd County Schools (FCS). All 19 schools practice drills throughout the year that include fire drills and lockdowns. The goal of these training drills is to improve the ability to protect students, save lives, and reduce injuries. They allow personnel to evaluate FCS emergency operation plans and improve internal response skills.

FCS is planning an off-campus evacuation drill that will take place at Pepperell High School on the morning of Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. This drill has been planned with all necessary personnel and local public safety first responders. Last week, a tabletop drill was conducted with those departments and the exercise went very well. On paper, all involved feel prepared, but now that plan needs to be tested in a real scenario to better prepare for an emergency. Students will be transported to a reunification site for the duration of the drill and will return to campus before lunch.

In order for the FCS Emergency Response Team to be effective, cooperation and assistance of the first responders and parents are vital in helping FCS protect the safety and welfare of all students and school employees. Therefore, parents should observe the following procedures:

Should there be a real event, the emergency alert system through Blackboard Communications will contact each parent by email, text, and phone. Make sure the school has updated emergency contact information for each child at all times. FCS must be able to contact the parent(s), legal guardian(s), or designated representative(s) in the event of an emergency. This information can be updated at any time by contacting the school.

If there was a real disaster, do NOT call the school.

Do NOT come to the school unless instructed to do so by notification via Blackboard Communications.

Parents need to talk to their children and emphasize how important it is for them to follow instructions from their teachers and school officials during any emergency or drill. Please emphasize the purpose and importance of appropriate behavior during drill exercises.

FCS wants each student to be aware of the importance of drills and not be afraid when the alarm is sounded. FCS is proud to have safe schools and is doing everything possible to keep it that way. Any questions regarding any of these drills or other safety concerns should be directed to the FCS Chief Security Officer, Rick Flanigen at 706-234-1031 ext. 7121 or [email protected].

